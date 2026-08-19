The Press Office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service issued a statement claiming that, according to its data, the special services of a Western country (not specified which one), in coordination “with their Ukrainian accomplices,” are planning to “orchestrate a new anti-Russian provocation” in Latin America.

According to the Russian government’s official statement, “There is a plan to accuse Russia of making illegal arms supplies to drug cartels and organized crime groups operating in Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico,” a plot that the Russian authorities called “a fragment of a third-rate detective novel.”

The statement added that the countries involved in the plot are already transporting Russian-made weapons seized by Ukraine, “and at the same time, they are preparing fabricated recordings and false videos in an attempt to ‘confirm’ that Russia is ‘making deliveries’ of weapons to Latin Americans through intermediaries.”

⚡️ Servicio de Inteligencia Exterior de Rusia: Occidente planea organizar una provocación antirrusa en #AméricaLatina ⚡️ La Oficina de Prensa del Servicio de Inteligencia Exterior de la Federación de Rusia comunica que, según los datos obtenidos, los servicios especiales de un… pic.twitter.com/fSIz8BAj8c — Embajada de Rusia en México (@EmbRusiaMexico) August 17, 2026

“To achieve greater ‘credibility,’ it is planned to support this content with false documents that supposedly indicate the involvement of representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in this transaction,” added the complaint from Russia.

Regarding the objectives behind this plot, the Russian government commented that “the authors of this provocation naively hope to undermine Russia’s constructive relations with the countries of this region and induce Latin American governments to support the anti-Russia policy practiced by the West.”

“However, the only thing these Russophobes are actually capable of achieving is once again demonstrating the absence of any moral limitations, as well as a stereotypical way of thinking,” the statement underlined.

Precedents

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that “from the very beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the information war that Euro-Atlantic elites have been waging against Russia has been characterized by the promotion of the most abominable falsehoods, beyond morality and law.”

“The bloody staging in Bucha (April 2022)” which was used to further escalate the confrontation in Ukraine, constitutes an emblematic example of this.

Such setups “are not a modern innovation of Western intelligence services. They have been resorting to them for a long time,” emphasized the Russian statement.

In this regard, the statement pointed out that “World War II began after the Gleiwitz provocation on August 31, 1939—the attack by SS members disguised in Polish uniforms on the radio station in the German border town of Gleiwitz.”

The subsequent course of history, however, demonstrated that the price of such setups can be extremely high, “especially for the organizers themselves,” concluded the statement.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH