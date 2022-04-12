Russia Destroys S-300 Systems Provided to Ukraine by Europe

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian military has destroyed the S-300 air defense systems, which Europe provided to Ukraine, with Kalibr missiles.

The news outlet HispanTV has reported that Russian sources stated on Monday that the Russian military had successfully destroyed several Ukrainian targets, including four S-300 missile launchers in the outskirts of southern Dnepropetrovsk which were supplied by Europe.

Similarly, a base being used to repair Ukrainian weapons and equipment, close to the town of Velikaya Novosiolovka was also destroyed by Russian missiles, as well as two ammunition storage sites close to Nikolaev and Zhovtnevoye.

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, in the Donetsk region the missiles destroyed nine tanks, five 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, and five BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems. Two Ukrainian Su-25 planes were also shot down close to the city of Izium, in the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine.

As the result of the Russian operations, more than 60 Ukrainian nationalists were liquidated close to the towns of Vozdvizhenka and Ivanovka, in the Donetsk region.

In addition to this, since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, the Russian troops have destroyed 129 planes; 99 helicopters; 243 S-300, Buk-M1, and Osa air defense systems; 441 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2079 tanks and other armored vehicles, 239 rocket launchers, 909 units of field artillery and mortars, and 2003 other military vehicles.

Featured image: The launch of a Kalibr missile from a naval ship. Photo: CiudadCCS.

(CiudadCCS) by José Antonio Ramírez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

