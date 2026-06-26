Their leaders offer condolences and pledge assistance as Venezuela recovers from twin quakes.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan government and people continued to receive messages of support from around the world after two powerful earthquakes struck the South American country.

Through statements posted on social media, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez thanked the governments of friendly countries for their expressions of solidarity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

“Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake in northwestern Venezuela. I ask you to convey my sincere sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured as a result of a natural disaster. Expressing feelings of solidarity and support to the friendly Venezuelan people at this difficult time.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said his country would promptly process any request for assistance sent by the Venezuelan authorities.

“Of course, we are talking about the first hours after this tragedy. The number of victims, apparently, is much higher than the figures being published in the media. If there are requests from our Venezuelan friends, of course, they will be addressed promptly,” he said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

“It was with deep sadness that I received the news of the devastating earthquake that struck Venezuela. On my own behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Serbia, I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Venezuela, and Delcy Rodriguez. I also wish all those who were injured a swift and full recovery.

As we confront the devastating consequences of natural disasters, we are reminded of the immense power and unpredictability of nature, but also of the strength of human solidarity in the effort to save every life.

To the rescue teams and all those engaged in providing assistance, I wish courage and success in their efforts to protect lives and help those in need. Serbia stands ready to provide any necessary assistance it can to the friendly people of Venezuela.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

“Our deepest condolences and full solidarity with the government and people of Venezuela for the terrible earthquakes that shook the center of the country this Wednesday. Cuban healthcare personnel are actively cooperating in the care of those affected,” he stated.

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry

“China offers heartfelt sympathies to the Venezuelan government and population affected by the massive earthquakes. China stands ready to assist in ways it can in light of Venezuela’s need. We are confident that under the leadership of the Venezuelan government, the people of Venezuela will recover and rebuild soon.”

(teleSUR)