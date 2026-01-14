The Russian state-owned company Roszarubezhneft, the primary manager of Moscow’s oil assets in Venezuela, issued an official statement reaffirming its commitment to remaining in the country and advancing its operations.

The corporation emphasized that it will maintain strict compliance with its contractual obligations in close coordination with its international partners. This stance aims to ensure operational continuity and the stability of previously established agreements within the framework of its activities in the country.

Regarding its operational strategy, the company will focus on the sustainable development of joint oil production projects with the Venezuelan side. The statement also underscores the importance of strengthening the infrastructure associated with these initiatives.

Additionally, Roszarubezhneft noted that its work plan includes an effective response to emerging challenges. The company seeks to expand industrial and technological cooperation based on principles of equality, mutual respect for property rights, and investment protection.

This statement follows recent events beginning on January 3, which included military actions against Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, as well as the reported kidnapping and transfer of Venezuela’s constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, to U.S. territory to face legal proceedings on alleged drug trafficking charges.

Despite this scenario, and in accordance with the interpretative authority granted by Article 335 of the Constitution, which guarantees institutional continuity and the integral defense of the nation, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as Acting President of Venezuela on January 5.

During her swearing-in ceremony, presided over by National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodríguez, the Acting President reaffirmed her commitment to preserving Venezuela as a free, sovereign, and independent nation.

She further asserted that the absolute unity of the Revolution constitutes the cornerstone of the current struggle, emphasizing that the country possesses a “moral and historical superiority” that inspires national resistance.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH