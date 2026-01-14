Caracas, January 13, 2026 (YVKE Mundial) – The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) issued an official statement this Tuesday expressing its strongest support for the people and Government of the Republic of Cuba, led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Army General Raúl Castro Ruz. The regional bloc reaffirmed the legitimate right of the Caribbean nation to exercise its sovereignty, independence, and self-determination, rejecting any attempt at external interference that threatens its political and social project.

In the document, the Alliance underscores that the Charter of the United Nations is the fundamental pillar of peaceful coexistence, highlighting universal principles such as the sovereign equality of states and the absolute prohibition of the threat or use of force. ALBA-TCP praised the historical trajectory of Cuban foreign policy, emphasizing its commitment to multilateralism and its unwavering dedication to solidarity—particularly with countries of the Global South. The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions following the January 3 military aggression against Venezuela, during which the sacrifice of Cuban personnel carrying out official missions once again solidified the bonds of brotherhood between the two peoples.

Finally, the multilateral organization urged the international community to maintain its firm support for Cuba, reiterating its demand for the lifting of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States. ALBA-TCP reaffirmed that respect for political independence and the peaceful resolution of disputes are the only paths to guaranteeing stability and cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean, asserting that Cuba’s dignity stands as a symbol of resistance for the entire region.

(YVKE Mundial)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH