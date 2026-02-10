 Samidoun: The Voice of the Prisoners and Their Arm in the Diaspora — Mohammed Khatib – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 11, 2026
Photo composition: in the foreground Mohammed Khatib and in the background the wall painted with graffiti that says Samidoun. Photo: Samidoun Network.

Photo composition: in the foreground Mohammed Khatib and in the background the wall painted with graffiti that says Samidoun. Photo: Samidoun Network.

Translate »