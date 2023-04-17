April 17, 2023
Ukrainians wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day parade in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 2014. Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters/File photo.

Ukrainians wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day parade in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 2014. Photo: Marko Djurica/Reuters/File photo.