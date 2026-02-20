 The Decapitation That Failed: Venezuela After the Abduction of President Maduro – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 20, 2026
A Venezuelan woman holding, in a Jan. 28 demonstration, a sketch photo with the victory sign popularized by President Nicolas Maduro after being kidnapped by the US on Jan. 3, 2026. Photo: IG/@kimberly_meki.

A Venezuelan woman holding, in a Jan. 28 demonstration, a sketch photo with the victory sign popularized by President Nicolas Maduro after being kidnapped by the US on Jan. 3, 2026. Photo: IG/@kimberly_meki.

Translate »