The US president hinted at possible military action during his Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ inaugural speech

US President Donald Trump has set a ten-day deadline for Iran to reach a nuclear deal with Washington, saying that failure to comply could trigger decisive measures. The warning comes as the US accelerated its troop buildup in the Middle East.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of his Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ on Thursday, Trump said negotiations with Tehran were “good” but historically difficult, and reiterated that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

“We have to make a meaningful deal. Otherwise, bad things happen,” he said. “Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You’re going to be finding out over the next, probably, ten days,” Trump added.

The warning follows the Omani-mediated talks in Geneva on Tuesday, which both sides described as a positive step, though no breakthrough was made. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed the country’s “inherent, non-negotiable, and legally binding” right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes.

Several media outlets reported that Trump was briefed on US military readiness for a potential strike as soon as Saturday. The Wall Street Journal, citing US and foreign officials, wrote that Trump is weighing the possibility of striking the Iranian leadership in an attempt to bring about regime change. Other options reportedly focus on nuclear and missile sites.

American forces have been ramping up their presence in the Middle East, reportedly dispatching two aircraft carrier strike groups and additional bombers and 13 destroyers, with the WSJ describing the buildup as the largest since the American-led 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The US struck Iran’s nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran air war in June 2025. Tehran has since said that the attack would not deter its nuclear program, maintaining that its nuclear activities are peaceful and that it will not accept Washington’s demand for zero uranium enrichment.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the US of “playing with fire” and warned that strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites could cause a nuclear disaster. In an interview with Al Arabiya aired on Wednesday, Lavrov said Moscow backs Tehran’s right to peaceful enrichment, adding that the current tensions stem from the US tearing up the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during Trump’s first term.

(RT)