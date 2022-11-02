During an October 31 press conference, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello declared that the self-proclaimed Lima Group has disappeared with the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.

“The Lima Group has disappeared because the last president left in office was Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. Macri, Piñera, and Lenin Moreno are gone; and guess what, Nicolás Maduro is still standing,” said the Cabello.

"Gracias a la voluntad del Comandante Chávez y del Presidente Lula se abrieron las relaciones más allá de lo comercial, una relación extraordinaria entre dos líderes. Hay un amplio camino en las relaciones entre Venezuela y Brasil", Diosdado Cabello.@dcabellor pic.twitter.com/6KLkfsChIU — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) October 31, 2022

He also highlighted that the Lima Group was an extension of the Organization of American States (OAS) from where sanctions and aggressions against Venezuela were orchestrated.

Similarly, he noted that peak relations between Venezuela and Brazil occurred while Lula da Silva and President Hugo Chávez were in power.

“They used all mechanisms: blockades and sanctions against leaders of the revolution to persecute us and invent things,” said Cabello. “They have attacked us from all sides, and [our] people are resisting.”

The end of the Lima Group

Lula’s victory in Brazil closes the last chapter of the so-called “Lima Cartel,” as the departure of Jair Bolsonaro as president was made official this Sunday, October 30.

Bolsonaro was the only member of the Lima Group remaining in power, since its former members, the Argentinian Mauricio Macri, the Chilean Sebastián Piñera, and the Colombian Iván Duque withdrew from the game by the democratic decision of their peoples.

The “Lima Cartel” was a group that emerged when the majority of governments in the region were right-wing. As the name indicates, it originated in Lima under the government of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in 2017.

EL QUE SE METE CON VENEZUELA ❌ EL QUE SE METE CON VENEZUELA ❌ pic.twitter.com/TdubAopTXm — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) October 30, 2022

The group aligned itself with the government of former US President Donald Trump to support opponents in Venezuela in the promotion of sanctions, blockades, and even attempts for a coup d’état.

Despite the maneuvers and actions to isolate the Venezuelan government, the group’s plans did not succeed. On the contrary, the only thing they achieved was to be defeated in every election they took part in.

At the present, the region has turned to the left, with new leaders in power in Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, and now Brazil.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SF/KZ

