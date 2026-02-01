More explosive accusations from today’s new release of Epstein files. An FBI report from a “credible” and confidential human source says that US president Donald Trump was “compromised by Israel” and that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was effectively running his organization and presidency.

The report links Kushner’s family to corruption, Russian cash and the ultra-Zionist Chabad group. It also names Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz as “co-opted by [Israel’s intelligence service] Mossad” to control elite students. Kushner’s father was convicted of financial crimes but then pardoned by Trump.

Epstein’s status as an Israeli intelligence operative—now beyond reasonable doubt—and ties to his “closest friend” Trump provide a likely means of ‘kompromat’ allegedly making Trump a tool of Israel. The report comes hot on the heels of other released documents detailing witness testimony accusing Trump of raping and beating children provided to him by Epstein. Dershowitz is also accused in the same files of at least being present during the rape—and in at least one case murder—of children.

The allegations would certainly be borne out by Trump’s willingness to do what Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu demands—particularly the US collaboration in Israel’s Gaza genocide and its heightened belligerence toward Iran, Venezuela and Greenland.

(The Canary)