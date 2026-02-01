This Saturday, Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez toured different areas of the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, to evaluate the progress of works—requested last year by President Nicolás Maduro—being carried out in the country’s main air terminal and to further strengthen commercial air transport.

The inspection was carried out in the company of Transportation Minister Aníbal Coronado, Presidency Office Minister Juan Francisco Escalona, and Communication and Information Minister Miguel Pérez Pirela, as well as airport workers, among other authorities, in order to also verify improvements in the runways and in its vicinity.

Last Thursday, Delcy Rodríguez said that through a telephone conversation she had with US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, they agreed on the cessation of restrictions on Venezuela’s commercial airspace. This would allow new airlines to enter Venezuelan airspace and the resumption of direct Venezuela-US commercial flights.

She emphasized that this dialogue has taken place within the framework of the diplomatic agenda she has maintained with the US government to pave the way for a new stage of exchange and stability under sovereign and mutually beneficial conditions.

The announcement, which resulted from diplomatic dialogue, reaffirms the growing mutual understanding, and will benefit not only Venezuelan and US citizens, but also all those who wish to travel to Venezuela, thus enabling direct and safe travel.

During her statements on Thursday, Rodríguez emphasized that all airlines that suspended operations in Venezuela are welcome to resume operations in the country. So far, TAP Portugal and American Airlines have already announced the resumption of operations, and many more airlines are expected to make similar announcements in the coming days.

Transportation growth

During the tour, the extensive operational capabilities and the large-scale works aimed at enhancing air service in the country was visible. These have also been developed by the Venezuelan government as platforms for economic growth to facilitate local and international investments.

These improvements are under the coordination of the Ministry of Transport, with the objective of developing a modernization plan aimed at offering improved services to travelers and raising the quality standards of the country’s main air terminal.

With the strengthening of the illegal US sanctions against Venezuela, the Simón Bolívar airport was forced to halt air conditioning services in most of its areas, causing significant discomfort to passengers and users.

Many in Venezuela expect that among the improvement work, the air conditioning issue could be resolved, as well as the lack of sufficient migration officers, which causes the international arrival process to be extremely slow and painful for travelers.

Modernizing air transport

These projects will not only have a great positive impact on boosting the transport sector, but also the tourism sector, and in this way promote inbound tourism, which in 2025 closed with a growth of more than 70% compared to 2024.

These works carried out by the Venezuelan government have consisted of constructing the country’s largest runway, capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft. This represents a significant leap forward in the modernization of the various security and control systems installed at the airport; it also marks a transition to a commercial model that will allow economic growth, increased foreign exchange earnings, and, consequently, a broader tourism sector.

Regarding the extensive commercial and hotel network of the area, the Simón Bolívar International Airport is connected to the Gran Cacique Maiquetía Hotel, which is located within its facilities and was recently inaugurated by President Maduro. It offers great advantages for recreation, leisure, for local and international tourists.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/JB