Members of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army parade with Polisario Front’s flags in the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, February 27, 2016. Photo: Farouk Batiche/AFP.

Members of the Sahrawi People’s Liberation Army parade with Polisario Front’s flags in the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, February 27, 2016. Photo: Farouk Batiche/AFP.