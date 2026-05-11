A senior Iranian parliamentary spokesman has warned that any further aggression against Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf will trigger a “heavy and decisive” response targeting US ships and military bases across the region.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, said in a post on X on Sunday that Washington is rapidly exhausting its options through continued provocations in the Persian Gulf.

“As of today, our restraint is over,” he declared. “Any aggression against our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against American vessels and bases.”

He added, “The clock is ticking against the Americans’ interests; it is to their benefit not to act foolishly and sink themselves deeper into the quagmire they have fallen into.”

Rezaei said the best course for the United States is to “surrender and concede concessions.”

“You must get used to the new regional order,” the lawmaker added.

Rezaei’s remarks came after a stern warning from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy regarding Washington’s threats against Iranian oil tankers and commercial shipping.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy Command said that any attack on Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, or beyond, would prompt a direct and forceful military response against American military centres and enemy ships throughout the region.

The IRGC reiterated that Iran remains committed to safeguarding its maritime interests and ensuring the secure passage of its commercial fleet through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian naval forces have recently intensified their presence in the strategic waterway following US attacks on Iranian ships and tankers near the port of Jask.

According to Iranian military sources, IRGC naval units launched retaliatory operations using anti-ship ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and combat drones, inflicting significant damage on US military assets and forcing American destroyers to retreat from the area.

Iran’s Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia also warned that any new aggression against Iran would be answered with a “surprise” involving new weapons, new methods of warfare, and new battlefronts.

He also cautioned that countries cooperating with the United States in imposing sanctions on Iran could face difficulties when transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz to enemy states and their allies following the launch of the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

Stricter controls were imposed after US President Donald Trump announced an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in early April. Since then, US naval forces have repeatedly targeted civilian commercial vessels.

Tehran has condemned the blockade as maritime piracy and vowed not to re-enter negotiations with the United States as long as it remains in place.

Meanwhile, the IRGC Navy has asserted full control over the Strait of Hormuz, warning foreign forces against provocations that could endanger international shipping lanes.

(PressTV)