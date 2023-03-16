In an exclusive interview for Al Mayadeen, Imran Khan touches on the situation in Pakistan, his assassination attempt, Western interference, and several other files.

Al Mayadeen Media Network conducted an interview with the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of Zeinab Al Saffar’s The Proximate Aspect program.

The interview comes a few days after the Islamabad police in Lahore showed up at the former premier’s residence in Lahore and attempted to arrest him in cooperation with the Punjab police.

During the interview, Imran Khan touched on the current Pakistani situation and the country’s sufferings, as well as the scheme that was plotted against him and the European ambassadors’ request for him to condemn the Russian military operation.

He also reflected on the US presence and the Palestinian cause.

Imran Khan told Al Mayadeen that Pakistan is going through a period of huge transformation.

The former Prime Minister pointed out that the country had been taken over by “a bunch of criminals,” highlighting that Pakistan’s economy was going through its best period in 17 years in terms of growth rate in record exports and record agriculture production, as well as taxes, industrial growth, and IT exports.

Making a comparison with Lebanon, Khan said he is aware that Lebanon is currently going through a tough ordeal, even more difficult than the situation his country is going through.

Conspiracy followed by murder attempt

According to Khan, his government was “removed through a conspiracy.”

“The conspiracy was led by an ex-army chief, after joining two crooked families who had been ruling Pakistan for 30 years. And I had replaced them, so he brought them back,” he indicated.

Khan considered that all parties to the conspiracy to remove him from power are terrified of the upcoming elections because they are very well aware that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will “sweep the elections.”

He noted that out of 37 elections, PTI won the majority, assuming power in 30 of them. Khan confirmed that these parties’ fear of the election results led them to attempt to exclude, imprison, or even kill [him], describing all parties to the conspiracy as “mafias”.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister confirmed that he currently faces 77 lawsuits for the same reason and brought to the audience’s attention that new lawsuits continue to be filed against him — the latest of which is blasphemy and sowing sedition and terrorism — stressing that the point is to keep him away from the political arena.

Khan noted that he was expecting an assassination attempt against him and that he named, about two months ago in two public rallies, the parties that tried to assassinate him, namely the two families or the “mafias” who had ruled Pakistan, along with Pakistani intelligence officer General Faisal, whom he called out by name when he survived the assassination attempt.

“The assassination attempt on me was predicted by me.” #ImranKhan mentions those responsible for planning the assassination attempt at one of his rallies last year by name.@ZeinabSaffar@ImranKhanPTI@PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/UlGwZBL4gB — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 12, 2023

Khan revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah, and General Faisal are involved in extrajudicial killings, stressing that these three were responsible for his assassination attempt.

Regarding the prohibition order by Pakistan’s electronic media regulatory authority to ban his speeches, Imran Khan explained that this was out of fear that he would return to power through the people, since the country is on the verge of upcoming elections, approximately 60 days away.

“The reason why they ban me is because they don’t want me to campaign,” he said.

Selective Western standards and the Ukraine war

According to the PTI chairman, European Union ambassadors pressured him to publicly condemn the Russian military operation in Ukraine — a thing which he described as “unprecedented” and “against diplomatic norms.”

Unlike Pakistan, EU ambassadors did not ask India to condemn the operation, since New Delhi is a partner and ally of Washington, Imran Khan pointed out.

“How dare they interfere in my internal politics?” he said, underlining that his idea of international relations lies in the interests of the 200 million people of Pakistan.

As a result of the increase in the global oil price, Pakistan, just like India, negotiated with Russia in order to obtain oil at low prices in order to avoid inflation that leads to poverty, Imran Khan explained, pointing out that by condemning the operation, this would be jeopardized.

Khan pointed out the selectivity of ethical standards adopted by EU and US ambassadors, especially when it comes to their interests, adding, “They do not condemn what is happening in Palestine or what is happening in Kashmir because Israel is their ally and India is their ally.”

“They do not condemn what’s happening in #Palestine or what is happening in #Kashmir.” #ImranKhan criticizes the Western double standards in how they condemn the war in #Ukraine and turn a blind eye to other issues.

Watch in full: https://t.co/SdWpeRFDYg@ZeinabSaffar… https://t.co/NSU7QCEXIa pic.twitter.com/UdLPdQdz4T — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 12, 2023

Kashmir & Palestine, and rejection of US presence

Addressing the situation in Kashmir, the former Pakistani Prime Minister considered that the only viable solution is giving Kashmiris autonomy.

“They do not condemn what’s happening in #Palestine or what is happening in #Kashmir.” #ImranKhan criticizes the Western double standards in how they condemn the war in #Ukraine and turn a blind eye to other issues.

Watch in full: https://t.co/SdWpeRFDYg@ZeinabSaffar… https://t.co/NSU7QCEXIa pic.twitter.com/UdLPdQdz4T — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 12, 2023

He noted that 70 years ago, a United Nations Security Council resolution promised the people of Kashmir that they will be able to decide their own destiny through a plebiscite on whether they wanted to be with India or Pakistan.

“You cannot, through the barrel of a gun, keep people enslaved,” Imran Khan affirmed, adding, “Unfortunately, I have no hope in the current government in India.”

According to the PTI chairman, the Israeli occupation is doing the same with Palestinians.

“How can you deprive people of their right to live as free, liberated human beings?” he said.

Imran Khan stressed that “Israel” must give Palestinians their rights sooner or later, or otherwise, the problem will not be resolved.

US so-called “war on terror” cost Pakistan 80,000 deaths

The former prime minister of Pakistan pointed out that the reason he refused to agree on establishing a US military base in Pakistan is that when his country joined the US so-called “war on terror,” this led to 80,000 Pakistanis killed, over 100 billion dollars economy losses, and over 400 US drone attacks inside Pakistan.

“We were blamed for playing a double game, we were not even given credit for sacrifices this country made for fighting their [US] war,” he stressed.

Imran Khan urged a good relationship with Washington, explaining that the US is a superpower and a trading partner. He also noted that the most powerful expatriate Pakistani community is the Pakistani American community.

“We have to have a good relationship with them. But you know, a relationship that must have dignity and respect,” he considered.

Islamic world in ‘terrible situation’

Regarding Pakistan’s relationship with the West Asian and Muslim countries, the PTI chairman said the Islamic world is in a “terrible situation”, as the majority of its countries are experiencing conflicts.

He explained that ongoing conflicts between countries that have strong relationships with Pakistan, such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey affect his country.

In the event of his return to power, Imran Kan pointed out that the biggest challenge before him will be saving Pakistan from the worst economic crisis it has gone through in 75 years.

A message from Imran Khan through Al Mayadeen

In the same context, Khan explained that the way Pakistan will get out of this economic mess is through the prevalence of justice and rule of law.

“You must remember that countries that have rule of law prosper, countries which have law of the jungle are called banana republics. Not because of lack of resources but because they don’t have laws,” he said.

Answering a question about whether there are talks behind closed doors about Pakistan giving up its nuclear weapons program in exchange for its economic rescue, the former Prime Minister pointed out that if Pakistan did not have the protection provided by nuclear weapons, its security would be at risk, as it is threatened by India, a country that is estimated to be seven times its size.

How can #Pakistan get out of its economic dilemma? #ImranKhan discusses economic solutions and the possibility of a nuclear program.

Watch in full: https://t.co/SdWpeRFDYg pic.twitter.com/eZyNqHzPjE — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 12, 2023

He explained that if a country is economically bankrupt, then it will be pressured to give up its nuclear weapons. “This has been a worry of Pakistanis for a long time because of the insecurity brought by our neighbor,” India.

Khan admitted that the biggest mistake he committed during his premiership was granting the former army chief full confidence and believing that he prioritizes the interest of Pakistan, but it turned out that the former army chief works for “the crooks”.

#ImranKhan admitted that the biggest mistake he committed during his premiership was granting the former army chief full confidence and believing that he prioritizes the interest of #Pakistan.

Watch in full: https://t.co/SdWpeRFDYg @ZeinabSaffar@ImranKhanPTI@PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/PyNwPtbM1J — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 12, 2023

It is noteworthy that last year, the Pakistani parliament passed a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan’s government, which garnered 174 votes in favor.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister #ImranKhan discusses his refusal to build US military bases in #Pakistan despite the latter joining the US so-called “war on terror.”@ZeinabSaffar@ImranKhanPTI@PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/q2wK17i5KB — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 12, 2023

The vote came after Khan pointed to foreign interference in his country’s affairs and a foreign conspiracy against Islamabad for refusing to establish a US military base in the country.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister #ImranKhan discusses his refusal to build US military bases in #Pakistan despite the latter joining the US so-called “war on terror.”@ZeinabSaffar@ImranKhanPTI@PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/q2wK17i5KB — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 12, 2023

It also came after the former Prime Minister slammed foreign missions to Islamabad for attempting to pressure his country to support a UN General Assembly resolution denouncing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.