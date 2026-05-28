Guyanese President Irfaan Ali (right of center) stood next to US President Donald Trump (center) during the Shield of the Americas event in Doral, Florida, on March 7, 2026. Photo: Reuters/File photo.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali (right of center) stood next to US President Donald Trump (center) during the Shield of the Americas event in Doral, Florida, on March 7, 2026. Photo: Reuters/File photo.