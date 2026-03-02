A US-Israeli strike has targeted one of the buildings belonging to Channel 2 of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran’s official broadcaster.

The building, located on Alvand Street in the capital Tehran, was targeted on Sunday.

Despite the attack, the IRIB said its programming remained on air, saying broadcasting of its channels, including Channel 2, was continuing without interruption, and no disruption had been reported in overall television transmission.

Damage assessment under way

Reporting on the development, Tasnim News Agency said television broadcasts were currently proceeding as normal, adding that technical teams at the national broadcaster were assessing potential damage resulting from the strike.

Follow-up inquiries with the IRIB’s technological development department indicated that only a brief disruption had occurred, while viewers were advised that access to television channels could be restored by re-scanning their receivers.

The department stated that television channels were experiencing no problems or disruptions and continued their routine operations, and added that no damage had been inflicted on the television studios.

Observers described the strike as yet another “war crime” taking place as part of the Israeli regime’s and the United States’ latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran.

The aggression has prompted at least eight waves of decisive retaliatory strikes on numerous hostile targets throughout the region.

The regime struck the IRIB’s headquarters in Tehran last June too, causing the martyrdom of at least three journalists enlisted with the broadcaster.

