The US military carried out a strike against an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, killing three people, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) reported.

Last week the military carried out a strike that killed two people in the Pacific Ocean, conducted under the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

According to SOUTCHOM’s X statement, “On Feb. 13, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.”

The deaths bring the total number of people killed in strikes on suspected drug boats under Operation Southern Spear to at least 122. No evidence has been provided to prove that these vessels were used for narcotics-related operations.

US authorities reported that no US military personnel were injured.

(Al Mayadeen – English)