 US Officials: Pentagon Preparing for Potential Aggression on Iran – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 15, 2026
US Navy Captain Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, prepares to fly an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the Indian Ocean, January 23, 2026. Photo: US Navy/handout photo.

US Navy Captain Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, prepares to fly an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the Indian Ocean, January 23, 2026. Photo: US Navy/handout photo.

Translate »