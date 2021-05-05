Venezuela Begins Clinical Trials of Russian EpiVacCorona Vaccine—Russian Ambassador First to be Vaccinated

Venezuela officially began clinical trials of Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona, as the Russian ambassador to Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, became the first volunteer to receive a dose of the COVID-19 immunization drug.

The start of clinical trials was reported by the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, who noted that the vaccine simulates small fragments of the virus; this strengthens the immune system of recipients to prevent COVID-19.

“Thus begins the process of applying the vaccine candidate EpiVacCorona to combat COVID-19 in the country,” said Rodríguez, “a vaccine developed by Russia that is advancing in the trials, with close to 100% effectiveness, developed and produced by Russia for the service of the population.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Receives 877,000 Vials of Insulin from Russia

In that regard, the vice president added that she hopes Venezuelans citizens could also be vaccinated with the EpiVacCorona, made by the internationally recognized Vektor laboratory.

The Russian ambassador said that it was a personal decision to be the first volunteer to get the vaccine, to demonstrate the level of trust between both nations.

💉 Hoy recibí una dosis de #EpiVacCorona como el primer voluntario de los ensayos médicos de la segunda vacuna rusa anticovid! 💬 Es una alegría poder participar en ese acto de confianza y solidaridad mutuas 🇷🇺🤝🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/8TAJY41iQS — EMB₽V_Sergio (@EmbSergio) May 4, 2021

Rodríguez highlighted the cooperation that exists between Russia and Venezuela, and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for allowing the country to also participate in the process of this new vaccine, just as he did with Sputnik V.

RELATED CONTENT: Conviasa Inaugurates Air Route Between Moscow and Caracas

She recalled that in Venezuela the Russian antiviral Favipiravir is being used in this second wave of infections, with very good results.

For its part, the Ministry of Health will evaluate the effectiveness of this Russian vaccine that will begin to be produced in June.

Importance of Russia and China in global vaccination

The vice president highlighted the roles that Russia and China have assumed in the equitable distribution of vaccines in the world.

“The role that Russia and China are playing in regard to the pandemic contrasts with the role some countries are playing, that accumulate and monopolize vaccines, and create imbalances and asymmetries worldwide, in people’s access to vaccines,” she asserted.

During the meeting that took place at the headquarters of the vice presidency, both officials evaluated the commercial exchange in health matters to combat COVID-19. Venezuela recently received a sixth shipment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.

Featured image: Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov was the first vaccinated with EpiVacCorona in Venezuela at the beginning of clinical trials on May 4, 2021. Photo courtesy of RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigon

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL