Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez looks on as the Chevron representative in Venezuela, Javier La Rosa, signs the latest PDVSA-Chevron agreement. Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez looks on as the Chevron representative in Venezuela, Javier La Rosa, signs the latest PDVSA-Chevron agreement. Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos.