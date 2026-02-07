 Venezuela Condemns Peruvian Government’s ‘Cynical’ Statements – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 7, 2026
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil (left) and Peruvian President José Jerí (right). Photo: Telesur/EFE.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil (left) and Peruvian President José Jerí (right). Photo: Telesur/EFE.

Translate »