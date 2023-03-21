Venezuela’s national regulating body for primary elections, the National Primary Commission (CNdP), has confirmed that Venezuelans who reside outside of the country will be able to participate in the upcoming presidential primary elections. For the opposition candidates, in particular, in addition to the deep divisions within the Democratic Unitary Platform, their hopes seem to be tied to the participation of Venezuelans from abroad.

On October 22 of this year, the opposition primaries for the 2024 presidential elections will take place. During an interview, the CNdP president, Jesús María Casal, said that the organization is working on a digital mechanism so that migrants who are registered in the Electoral Registry can update their data.

Although he affirmed that progress has been made, he also said that he could not foresee the reach of the vote abroad. Organizing the participation of migrants implies a huge mobilization of logistical, financial, and legal resources.

Some see the attempts of the CNdP to obtain data on Venezuelan voters abroad as impossible, especially since there are no Venezuelan embassies in most of the countries where there are large populations of compatriots.

Casal spoke of a “virtual” system for monitoring these voters, but it is not known if this mechanism will offer guarantees of transparency and reliability throughout the process.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.