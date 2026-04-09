Acting President Delcy Rodríguez holding the command baton of the Venezuelan Armed Forces the day she was assigned to be its commander-in-chief, on January 28, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press/File photo.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez holding the command baton of the Venezuelan Armed Forces the day she was assigned to be its commander-in-chief, on January 28, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press/File photo.