Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—During a massive Chavista demonstration in Caracas on Friday, Venezuelan Interior Minister and PSUV Secretary General Diosdado Cabello called on the Venezuelan people to trust in the revolutionary leadership headed by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. The mobilization commemorated the January 23 anniversary of the 1958 ousting of dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez, and demanded the immediate release of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

“Our sister and comrade Delcy Rodríguez needs constant, unwavering support. She has already stepped up and taken the lead. She did not seek this responsibility, but like every Venezuelan woman, she was told, ‘It is you.’ And there is Delcy, fighting for the homeland,” Cabello stated.

“Rest assured that we will never deviate from the path of Bolívar and Chávez,” he added.

The leader emphasized the strategic nature of Chavismo’s progress: “Sometimes we have had to move forward at great speed, other times we have had to slow down due to circumstances and the times. But we have always followed the path of the Bolivarian Revolution. Always, even in the worst situations.”

Analysts state that, given current threats to the continuity of both the Bolivarian Revolution and Venezuela’s status as an independent republic, the Chavista leadership is making pragmatic decisions. While some without substantial political training might view these as deviations, experts suggest they are strategic retreats designed to regain strength and maintain the momentum of the Chavista project.

Furthermore, these analysts explain that mainstream media is working constantly to sow division and distrust within the Chavista leadership, its base, and the international support for the Bolivarian Revolution. Given these circumstances, they suggest patience and firm strategic analysis of the facts, which so far demonstrate clear direction within the leadership.

During his speech, Cabello referenced the loyalty shown by the Venezuelan people in countless mobilizations for President Maduro and Cilia Flores, calling it a daily collective expression of support. He noted that this loyalty was forged through conscience, morality, and countless battles.

“Loyalty used to be an individual value, measured by a person. Today, it is a collective value and, when that happens, we are undoubtedly witnessing a revolution,” he noted.

Cabello stated that while the revolutionary process has been the target of numerous attacks, the people remain standing and will not surrender. He emphasized that the entire world knows that President Maduro and his wife were kidnapped by US imperialism.

“We have a history of peace, but also of much struggle, of fighting until victory. What is happening with President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, is a kidnapping; the whole world knows. They were kidnapped from Venezuela and taken to the United States. From here, we demand their release. Our people are in the streets demanding the president’s release every day,” he added.

Regarding the January 23, 1958, anniversary, Cabello described the date as “the last great betrayal against the people.” This refers to the agreement reached by political parties, including the Communist Party, to oust the dictator. This agreement was later broken by the exclusion and prohibition of the Communist Party and a neocolonial regime to benefit the local oligarchy.

“Today, we combine the demonstration to commemorate that last great betrayal with our reaffirmation of loyalty to President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Here in Venezuela, we have a government that operates according to the Constitution. Comrade Delcy Rodríguez has the full support of the party and our people to continue moving forward. Our greatest victory in these days will be to bring back President Maduro and Cilia,” he emphasized.

Acting president’s message

Acting President Rodríguez recalled that January 23, 1958, vindicated the hope of the Venezuelan people when they raised their voices for freedom and overthrew Marcos Pérez Jiménez’s regime 68 years ago.

On Friday, Rodríguez wrote on social media that “that popular rebellion marked our history and, today, it is reborn in national unity to consolidate peace and prosperity in Venezuela.”

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF