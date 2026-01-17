Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Friday, Venezuela received 199 repatriated nationals from the US through the Return to the Homeland Plan, marking the operation’s first arrival in 2026. The flight landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state.

Flight 99 arrived on Friday, January 16, 2026, from the state of Arizona. The operation, conducted by the US-based Eastern Airlines, brought 181 men and 18 women back to their country.

This arrival represents the first repatriation flight to Venezuela this year, occurring in the wake of the January 3 attack perpetrated by the US regime against Venezuela. The US military attack included the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, along with the assassination of over 100 people and a similar number of injuries.

Since January 2025, Venezuela and the US have maintained a consistent, mutually agreed-upon repatriation program. However, Donald Trump’s administration unilaterally suspended the agreement in mid-December 2025, with Flight 98 arriving on December 10.

Root causes of migration

The migration of most Venezuelans began after they were impacted by the profound economic crisis between 2015 and 2020, resulting directly from illegal US sanctions. This was followed by a sustained smear campaign and outbreaks of xenophobic violence within the US, which often included false allegations of criminality against migrants. Subsequently, the US government initiated mass detentions and deportations, frequently involving individuals who had no criminal histories and were awaiting the resolution of migration cases.

Comprehensive aid for returnees

Every Venezuelan migrant returning under the Return to the Homeland Plan is received with established protocols that include immediate medical care, psychological support, and legal and socioeconomic guidance to assist their reintegration. Since its inception in 2018, the program has worked to provide a safe and dignified homecoming for Venezuelans who have faced exploitation and xenophobia while living abroad.

