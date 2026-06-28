Venezuelan teams conducting rescue operations in the field—concentrated primarily in La Guaira, Chacao, and Caracas's Libertador Municipality—are being supported by the deployment of 861 highly specialized international rescuers. Photo: EFE.

Venezuelan teams conducting rescue operations in the field—concentrated primarily in La Guaira, Chacao, and Caracas's Libertador Municipality—are being supported by the deployment of 861 highly specialized international rescuers. Photo: EFE.