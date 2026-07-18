Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the signing of agreements with the Russian company INSA and the US multinational General Electric to renovate Venezuela’s National Electric System (SEN).

“These international alliances involve the recovery and incorporation of 7,400 megawatts (MW) into the National Electric System over the next four years, approximately half of Venezuela’s current generation,” she highlighted.

She explained that these agreements will be implemented in two major areas:

Agreement with INSA: Reactivation and completion of the Tocoma Hydroelectric Plant. The agreement includes the transfer of turbines manufactured in Russia to Venezuela, which will add over 2,000 MW. The agreement also includes the optimization of the Macagua plant, comprehensively reinforcing the entire Bajo Caroní hydroelectric complex to recover 2,400 MW.

Agreement with General Electric: A four-year plan aimed at recovering 5,000 MW, consisting of 1,000 MW within a period of 24 months, and then the remaining 4,000 MW in the following two years.

“The electrical service is the most fundamental service. Water, hospitals, schools, food, and agroindustry depend on it,” Rodríguez said. “Being able to restore the system and have more megawatts available for economic growth is extraordinary news for the Venezuelan people.”

In an interview with journalist Javier Negre of the outlet La Derecha Diario, recorded in mid-June but made public on Thursday, July 16, Rodríguez stated, “Our history speaks of the processes of independence, over two centuries of independence, sovereignty. The Venezuelan people are very fond of their history,” referring to the inherent anti-imperialist and sovereign nature of the Venezuelan people.

She added that “in every square meter of the national territory, there is a story to tell that refers to the battles, the campaigns, and the struggles throughout the entire independence process. The Venezuelan people will always defend their independence, territorial integrity, and Venezuela as a whole, because it is not just about the territory, it is about the identity and history of a country.”

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF