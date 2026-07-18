By Carlos Aznárez – Jul 15, 2026

The influence of Zionism in Latin America and the Caribbean is growing. It not only consists of the opening of possibilities for political, economic, and military relations that “Israel” was able to achieve with the help of its fundamental partner, the United States, but also of the audacious pressuring and cooptation of leaders and high-ranking officials from different countries. The Jewish communities work tirelessly on these officials, lobbying, establishing interest relations, and in certain cases “tightening screws on those who do not realize the importance that ‘Israel’ has in the world,” according to a leader of a Zionist group in Colombia.

Regarding the rise of Israeli presence in Latin America, the case of Argentina has acquired vital importance for Zionist expansionism. Although the country has always had a high level of adherence to the thought of Theodor Herzl (the doctrinal creator of Zionism) within the Jewish community, this has multiplied in recent years, either through full adherence or through an almost mafia-like imposition on those who do not submit to the dictates of definitively pro-Israel organizations. Since Javier Milei arrived in government in 2023, the relationship between Argentina and “Israel” has taken a monumental leap. Milei boasts of being “the first and foremost Zionist president” of the continent, and has forged close ties with “Tel Aviv,” unabashedly applauding the genocidal actions of Netanyahu’s government and traveling to “Israel” repeatedly to establish all kinds of commercial, military, and intelligence agreements.

In fact, it is no coincidence that many analysts consider Buenos Aires to have become the second “Tel Aviv,” where the embassy and Jewish “community” entities play a decisive role in implementing Argentinian government strategies, as much or more than the US. The height of the gesture in this regard was the oath of office, on the Torah, taken by former Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein. This action comes in addition to the repeated arms purchases and instructor exchanges, which began in full when former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich traveled to “Tel Aviv,” donned the uniform of the occupation army, and practiced shooting with Israeli officers, and various operations promoted by businessman Mario Montoto, from the Argentinian-Israeli Commercial Chamber (AMIA).

Among the latest initiatives between the two governments is the signing and implementation of the “Isaac Accords” to deepen cooperation in defense, intelligence, and security not only in Argentina but the rest of the continent as well. It is not by chance that “Israel” designated Buenos Aires as its regional operations center. These “agreements” are similar to the “Abraham Accords” that “Israel” imposed in the Middle East with countries that not only “normalized” their relations with the Zionist entity but, amid the massacres against the Palestinian and Lebanese populations, continue to sell or buy weapons and supplies to Netanyahu’s government.

Another element to consider regarding Zionist expansionism in Argentina is the presence of the Israeli state water company Mekorot, which arrived in the country through shameful agreements signed by former “progressive” Minister Wado de Pedro (during Alberto and Cristina Fernández’s government). Thanks to the treacherous collaboration of the leaders, the flagship Zionist company has become institutionalized throughout Argentina.

When talking about Zionist presence in Argentina, one should also consider the slow but persistent incursion of Israeli soldier-colonists into Patagonia, which has already raised alarms in the region. Of course, this incursion in Patagonia is happening with the green light from Milei’s Zionist-fascist government and the open complicity of ruling party-aligned leaders, including those from the Peronist “opposition.” Among the latest and most serious developments in this regard is the establishment of an Israeli consulate in Ushuaia, which will cover three geostrategic points: Tierra del Fuego, Argentinian Antarctica, and the Malvinas Islands. In the Malvinas, the Israeli company Navitas Petroleum has an established base, extracting oil through the Sea Lion project in partnership with the British company Rockhopper Exploration. The project is located about 220 km north of the islands, with plans to begin drilling and commercial crude oil extraction by the year 2028.

Argentina’s neighbours are not lagging much behind in their relationship with the Zionist entity. In the case of Paraguay, the country has maintained a completely obsequious stance in support of “Israel” under the administration of far-right President Santiago Peña, officially relocating its embassy to Jerusalem. Regarding bilateral agreements, both countries have formalized cooperation agreements in strategic areas such as defense, diplomacy, and artificial intelligence, as well as technical exchange programs for efficient water resource management and development in the Paraguayan Chaco.

Regarding trade and exchange, there are significant agreements that have boosted key sectors, such as the export of Paraguayan meat to the Israeli market and annual scholarships and internships for Paraguayan professionals to train in innovation and medicine in “Israel.” In the military-police sector, Israeli advisors frequently visit Paraguay, offering training courses, which culminate in trips for army officers to participate in live-fire exercises in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Moreover, the Israeli water company Mekorot has been involved in technical and infrastructure projects in Paraguay since 2014. Its most notable project focused on constructing a treatment plant (with an estimated cost of 228 million dollars) in Piquete Cué, Limpio, to provide drinking water to Limpio, San Lorenzo, Luque, and Mariano Roque Alonso.

As for Chile, the current government of Nazi-fascist José Antonio Kast is planning new cooperation mechanisms with “Israel” in security, defense, and intelligence. Recently, the Chilean ambassador to “Tel Aviv,” Gabriel Zaliasnik, met with the deputy advisor of the Israeli National Security Council, Joseph Draznin, and the Israeli minister for the Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism, Amichail Chikli, with whom they reviewed lines of strategic collaboration. Apart from technological and military exchange proposed by Draznin, potential training programs were discussed “in response to security threats, targeted violence, and emergencies in cases of internal unrest or disasters” in the meeting with Chikli. The emphasis was also placed on initiatives related to combating antisemitism, the slogan that Zionism repeats on a global scale to exercise total censorship against any type of criticism of its genocidal actions against Palestine and the Arab and Persian world in general.

In the case of Bolivia, where the Movement for Socialism governments had taken the brave stance of breaking relations with “Israel” and giving full support to the Palestinian people and Resistance, everything has undergone a regressive turn with Rodrigo Paz’s arrival to power. Fulfilling the role of a new US puppet in the region, Paz not only immediately reestablished diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity but also initiated bilateral cooperation initiatives in commercial and political-military matters, as all countries that submit to Zionist influence usually do. In addition, it was decided to eliminate visas for Israeli tourists and to advance water technology projects by reintroducing the Israeli state company Mekorot.

Similarly, Panama has historically supported “Israel,” being one of the few Latin American countries that does not recognize the State of Palestine. Additionally, the two countries have had a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) since 2020 and maintain relationships in commercial, technological, and military exchanges, including sophisticated intelligence tools.

In May 2026, the Panamanian and Israeli governments signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and implement technological, agricultural, and water management projects. Additionally, Panama and “Israel” collaborate through the Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation (MASHAV), which trains hundreds of Panamanian professionals. The agreement was signed by Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha and the Israeli ambassador to Panama, Mattanya Cohen, who said that this agreement is one of the direct results of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit on May 6, a first for Panama.

The Panamanian Jewish community constitutes a powerful pressure lobby, which is why the current president, José Raúl Mulino, maintains close relations with its leaders. The “Israeli” embassy in Panama also attributes to Panama a “historic” contribution to the birth of the Israeli Air Force, which has since contributed to the decades-long constant bombings against the Palestinian civilian population, extending the aerial fire to Lebanon, Iran, Syria, Yemen, and all the countries that dare to stand up against Zionist imperialism.

Regarding Central America, Guatemala and “Israel” maintain an extremely close diplomatic, historical, and commercial relationship. Guatemala was the first country to officially recognize the “State of Israel” and the second to vote in favor of its creation at the UN in 1947. This alliance has been formalized through a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in effect since 2024. The Guatemalan diplomat Jorge García Granados played a decisive role in the creation of “Israel,” and in his honor, there are streets named after him in the Zionist entity. Moreover, Guatemala was the second country in the world (after the US) to move its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018.

After all these displays of total devotion toward the genocidal entity, a Free Trade Agreement came into effect in Guatemala in March 2024. It increased agricultural exports and cooperation in technology, cybersecurity, and military training.

Christian Zionism exerts strong influence in Guatemala. The affinity, largely driven by evangelical communities, has solidified the country, along with the US and present-day Argentina, as one of the most pro-Israel countries in the world. The support is despite the fact that “Israel” became heavily involved with the Guatemalan military government, especially after US President Jimmy Carter cut most US military aid to Guatemala in 1977 due to its notorious human rights abuses. At that time, “Israel” enthusiastically replaced the United States, becoming the main supplier of arms to Guatemala. In 1980, the Guatemalan army was completely re-equipped with Galil rifles (Israeli-manufactured) at a cost of six million dollars. These weapons were used to carry out a genocide in Guatemala.

Of all the atrocities committed by the Zionist entity in Guatemala, a painful and unpunished example is worth mentioning. On December 6, 1982, commandos trained by “Israel” completely incinerated the village of Dos Erres after shooting, torturing, and raping over 200 villagers. According to a United Nations investigation team, “All the recovered ballistic evidence corresponded to bullet fragments from firearms and casings from Galil rifles manufactured in ‘Israel’.” General Benedicto Lucas García, the head of the Guatemalan army’s General Staff who carried out the genocidal raids, thanked “the advice and transfer of electronic technology” from “Israel” while speaking at a special inauguration ceremony of the Guatemalan Army’s School of Transmissions and Electronics.

El Salvador is another country that also received Israeli weapons and military advice to carry out a genocide against its people in the 70s-80s. Nayib Bukele’s current government are more than close, highlighting the country’s support for “Israel” in international forums and its active promotion of religious tourism. Recently, Salvadoran delegations have participated in forums, such as the congress “Land of Living Faith, El Salvador 2026,” to strengthen the religious tourism sector with the Ministry of Tourism of “Israel.”

Dictator Bukele has always maintained close relations with “Israel,” when he was mayor of the Salvadoran capital, then representing the leftist FMLN party. On his first trip to “Tel Aviv,” Bukele, who has Palestinian origins, was pleased to express admiration for “Israeli democracy” and state that his wife was of Sephardic Jewish descent. On that occasion, he expressed his “happiness” to visit the country, which has been carrying out extermination operations against the Palestinian people for 76 years. He took a photos praying at the Western Wall and visiting Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in “Israel.” Some time later, he shared another image of himself at the same Wall after his 2019 presidential election victory. That same year, he announced a donation of three million dollars to the Jerusalem Foundation, which promotes development in the capital of “Israel.”

Another country that does not fall behind in expressing its “excellent relations” with the Zionist entity is Costa Rica. Their ties have deepened following the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that eliminates 90% of tariffs and aims to boost sectors such as agricultural technology, medical devices, and agriculture. Additionally, the Costa Rican government is moving forward with relocating its embassy to Jerusalem.

With the arrival of far-right President Laura Fernández Delgado to government, the process of Costa Rica’s subordination to “Tel Aviv” intensified. During a May 2026 meeting, Fernández promised the genocidal Israeli leader Herzog that she intended to elevate the status of the Costa Rican diplomatic mission in Jerusalem to an embassy.

Finally, it is worth noting that amid a new Zionist offensive in Latin America and the Caribbean, the recent events following the double earthquake in Venezuela allowed the Israeli government to send a mission of “rescuers.” The mission is led and monitored by the next Zionist ambassador to Mexico, Yoed Magen, with the support of the Venezuelan Jewish community’s rabbi, Yitzhak Cohen.

Taking advantage of the painful moment that Venezuela is experiencing, two “rescue” missions of settlers and Zionist military specialists from the “Israeli” Defense Forces’ Internal Front Command arrived in Caracas. There, they carried out multiple activities alongside officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Some engaged in “rescue” tasks, while the military and diplomats focused on fostering closer ties between the two countries. “Israel” and Venezuela have not maintained diplomatic relations since former President Hugo Chávez severed ties with the Zionist government in early 2009 in protest against the criminal Operation Cast Lead against the Palestinian people. Chávez also strengthened ties with Iran, a policy that continued under the mandate of President Nicolás Maduro, currently a prisoner of war in the US.

In this way, the Israeli delegation sought to sugarcoat the accusations of genocide and other criminal practices that the Zionist entity carries out day after day, hour after hour, against Palestinians, Lebanese, and Iranians. A regime accustomed to killing ruthlessly, as it did with the girls at the Iranian school in Minab and the tens of thousands of children under occupation in Palestine. However, in Venezuela’s tragic circumstances, the Israeli delegation received—as did all the rescuers from various countries—the Heroes of Venezuela order. The award was given to them by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, with whom they met.

As per this brief overview, “Israel” and its political-military diplomacy do not rest and continue to expand its Zionist influence and doctrine of death across the entire continent. It clearly takes advantage of the path opened by the far-right and fascistoid governments that currently control several countries. At the same time, it also infiltrates progressive governments, exploiting internal contradictions or manifest weaknesses. Within the general framework of its cooptation campaigns, Zionism has already managed to establish itself in numerous countries, even at the level of drafting laws. The official International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism states that “antisemitism and anti-Zionism” are the same. This definition as law allows pro-Zionist governments to suppress any manifestation of criticism against Israeli atrocities, which is already happening in Latin America and Europe.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF