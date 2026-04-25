The 22nd edition of the Latin American Festival of Open-Source Software Installation (FLISOL) will be held in numerous cities across Latin America and Spain to encourage the dissemination, understanding, and installation of open-source software applications and operating systems. The event invites all people, including students, academics, entrepreneurs, workers, public officials, enthusiasts, and those with little computer knowledge, to attend and bring their computers for software installation.

FLISOL is organized by communities and enthusiasts of the open-source software world. Additionally, some of its venues are supported by governments and public institutions, as is the case with the event that will be held in Caracas on April 29-30.

The National Center for Information Technologies (CNTI), affiliated with Venezuela’s Ministry of Science and Technology, will organize the event at the Central University of Venezuela’s (UCV) Faculty of Sciences and the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas. It is the second time that the event will be held at the UCV Faculty of Sciences.

The representatives of CNTI announced that the central theme of this year’s festival is Artificial Intelligence and Open Hardware. It will offer a space for students, professionals, and open-source software enthusiasts to closely observe the work of organized communities.

Events at the UCV

On Wednesday, April 29, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., there will be exhibition and demonstration areas at the UCV’s Faculty of Sciences, where various projects will be showcased. There will also be an installation table where attendees can have open-source software installed on their devices.

Additionally, several workshops will be held at the Faculty of Sciences:

Sovereign Web Design: From Sketch to DeepRoot Template , by Jonás Reyes. The creation of HTML/CSS templates with the assistance of artificial intelligence and color palettes will be taught. It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

, by Jonás Reyes. The creation of HTML/CSS templates with the assistance of artificial intelligence and color palettes will be taught. It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Animation and Digital Arts with 100% Open-Source Software (Professional Animation using Blender) , by Raúl Alfredo González, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

, by Raúl Alfredo González, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Professional Audio with GNU/Linux: Live Jamming, by Octavio Rossell and Licar Vásquez. It will be held between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

To participate, one has to register. While the workshops are free, space is limited. Registration can be done by writing an email to atencion@cnti.gob.ve.

Masterclasses at the Teresa Carreño Theatre

On Thursday, April 30, masterclasses will be held in the José Félix Ribas room of the Teresa Carreño Theater from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “Listen to the experts discuss the future of sovereign technology at the country’s most important cultural venue,” states the announcement by CNTI.

The festival will showcase version 8.4 of the Canaima operating system. Attendees can bring their devices to the installation booth to receive technical support and obtain this new update.

Events in other cities

On April 17, a FLISOL was held in San Juan de los Morros (Guárico state), at the José Félix Ribas Educational Complex, according to the official FLISOL Venezuela page. On Friday, April 24, FLISOL Monagas was held at the Lotería de Oriente headquarters in Maturín, organized by Nerio Villalobos. On Saturday, April 25, FLISOL events are taking place in Cumaná, Mérida, and Valencia.

(Alba Ciudad) by Luigino Bracci Roa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF