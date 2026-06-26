Venezuelan officials participate in preparatory workshop for the 4th cycle of the United Nations Universal Periodic Review on human rights, organized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, June 17, 2026. Photo: MPPRE.

Venezuelan officials participate in preparatory workshop for the 4th cycle of the United Nations Universal Periodic Review on human rights, organized by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, June 17, 2026. Photo: MPPRE.