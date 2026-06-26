The Venezuelan State will focus on demonstrating the impact of unilateral coercive measures on its people in the 4th cycle of the United Nations Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on human rights.

With the aim of strengthening institutional capacities in preparation for the presentation of their upcoming human rights report for the 4th UPR in January 2027, a delegation of representatives from Venezuelan State institutions participated in an online preparatory workshop, facilitated by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The activity was a key space for technical cooperation to strengthen constructive dialogue and reaffirm the firm commitment of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the promotion, protection, and respect of human rights, which constitute a transversal axis of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In this regard, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs, Alexander Yánez, stated that the UPR remains the ideal, voluntary, and universal mechanism for evaluation in the matter of human rights, ensuring equal treatment among the 193 member states of the United Nations.

He emphasized that Venezuela’s report will showcase to the international community the resilience of the Venezuelan people in the face of the impact of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US and various other countries.

Since the January 3 US invasion of Venezuela, in which US forces kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores and killed over 100 people, the Venezuelan authorities have taken several controversial decisions that many analysts claim are imposed under US coercion, while others label them a surrender of sovereignty.

In this complex scenario, many Chavistas have been calling for a reconfiguration of the Chavista grassroots to oppose and reject US-pushed dictates, while demanding the denunciation of the atrocious US invasion of the country and the kidnapping of its elected president at multilateral organizations.

The call is not based on false assumptions regarding real solutions coming from these organizations, but stems from the necessity of setting the record straight about US imperialist aggression against Venezuela and its people.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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