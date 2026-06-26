The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, received the minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Le Hoai Trung at Miraflores Palace, where they evaluated and reviewed the bilateral relations defined under the concept of a Strategic Cooperation Partnership.

Before his visit to Venezuela, the Vietnamese FM had visited Cuba, which is currently suffering from a vicious tightening of the US blockade.

The meeting at Miraflores took place on Tuesday, June 23, a few days after the Vietnamese foreign minister held a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yván Gil, where they agreed to assess a bilateral agenda for the period 2026-2030.

This agenda would contribute to a strategic foundation for a new phase of development in the relations between Vietnam and Venezuela, in order to further strengthen political trust, promote economic-commercial cooperation, and expand alliances in new areas.

In addition to the foreign minister, the Vietnamese delegation included Nguyen Hoang Long, deputy minister of Industry and Trade; Vu Trung My, ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Le Chi Dũng, director general of the Americas Department of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; and Vo Tuan Ngoc, deputy director of the Americas Department of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

On behalf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, General-in-Chief Vladimir Padrino López, minister of Productive Agriculture and Lands; Johann Álvarez, minister of Foreign Trade; and Andrea Corao, deputy minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania attended the meeting.

During October 28 to 30, 2024, the acting president, then in her capacity as the vice president, went on an official tour to Vietnam, where a “roadmap” was defined for the strengthening of bilateral agreements, coinciding with the the celebration of 35 years of diplomatic relations between Caracas and Hanoi.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH