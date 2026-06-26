The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, meets Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on June 23, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, meets Vietnam's Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on June 23, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.