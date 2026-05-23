By Cubadebate Media Observatory – May 19, 2026

Axios’ new publications on Cuba show a narrative shift from diplomatic pressure to the rhetoric of Cuba as a threat to US national security. An analysis of 1,642 user reactions on X, Facebook, and Bluesky reveals that large segments of US media users have not automatically adopted the framing of Cuba as a threat, but instead interpreted the coverage as a possible propaganda operation, psychological preparation for conflict, and manufacturing of consent for an escalation against Cuba.

Timeline of a media war tool

Previous investigations by the Cubadebate Media Observatory on Axios led to a hypothesis: the US media outlet does not operate merely as a newsroom covering Cuba, but as a conduit for leaks, narrative framing, and signals emanating from the State Department.

The first investigation identified patterns of relying on US government sources in Axios’ publications about Cuba. The second found Marco Rubio to be the political axis of a media offensive that mixed sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and narratives of forced “transition.”

What has happened in recent days provides new evidence to those analyzes. Two new Axios publications regarding CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Havana and Cuba’s alleged acquisition of over 300 military drones show a more dangerous phase of the same media mechanism.

It is no longer just leaking secret conversations or suggesting internal fractures. Now, the narrative has shifted from the political realm to the military realm: Cuba seems to be a platform for adversaries, a possible threat with drones, and a scenario where Washington would have to “warn,” “pressure,” or “prevent.” All this public discourse is based on a source from the United States government who leaked information to Axios. This information cannot be independently verified by other media.

The difference is important. In February, Axios reported secret conversations between Marco Rubio and Cuban authorities. In April, it discussed the negotiations in Havana. In May, it spoke of the CIA stationed in Cuba and, just three days later, of drones supposedly prepared for attack scenarios. The narrative line ceases to be diplomatic and becomes a gradual construction of exceptionalism, threat, and psychological preparation for conflict.

The shift in language—from “contacts” to “operations” and “negotiation” to “security”—shapes public opinion’s perception that Cuba has transitioned from being a political dossier to a potential theater of intervention.

On May 14, Axios reported that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had traveled to Cuba for an unusual meeting with Cuban intelligence officials. The news matters less for the diplomatic fact than for the way it was reported. Axios did not present the meeting as a normal institutional channel, but rather as a warning scene: the CIA arrives, sits down, demands reforms, offers a time window—implicitly leaving open the possibility of “other methods” if there is no response.

This narrative framing reinforces an idea already present in Axios’ previous publications: Cuban institutions are replaced by figures selected from Washington. The narrative does not revolve around a dialogue between states, but rather an interlocution directed toward those whom the US considers the “real power.”

On May 17, Axios published a new report: “Exclusive: US eyes attack-drone threat from Cuba.” According to Axios, the information comes from classified intelligence shared with the outlet.

The central problem lies in the structure of the news. The accusation is serious, but no public evidence is provided. The source is anonymous. The document is not published. There is no independent verification. Yet, the headline turns an intelligence hypothesis into a media threat.

Even the report itself introduces a crucial nuance: US officials do not think that Cuba is preparing an imminent attack. However, this nuance comes after the headline has already done its job. Reuters republished the information and included the Cuban response, but added an essential detail: it could not independently verify Axios’ report.

What Axios’ readership is saying

The analysis of reactions on X, Facebook, and Bluesky to Axios’ May 17 publication shows that a significant portion of the US readership did not automatically adopt the threat narrative presented by the outlet. On the contrary, reactions of media distrust, suspicion of government manipulation, and the perception of psychological aggression against Cuba predominate.

To analyze audience reactions, 1,642 reactions to the Axios article were studied from user accounts on X, Facebook, and Bluesky using the social listening tool Zeeschuimer. The comments were posted between May 17 and 18, 2026. From this extraction, the texts were coded using keywords, discursive recurrences, and qualitative reading of the most representative patterns. The reactions are not necessarily mutually exclusive: a single comment could simultaneously express media distrust, criticism of the US government, and a perception of psychological readiness for conflict.

1. “Axios as a state propaganda apparatus” — 32%

The most common user perception was that Axios is a platform used to leak intelligence for political purposes. In these comments, the media outlet is not perceived as an independent newsroom but rather as an informal channel of the US security apparatus.

“CIA propaganda company”

“Trump administration propaganda”

“State propaganda machine”

“mouthpiece for the regime”

“Trump mouthpiece”

The leak of classified intelligence to the media is interpreted by many users as evidence of political coordination. There are even comments questioning the legality and legitimacy of the process:

“CIA just gives you intel to share to the public”

“Stop being a tool for this administration, leaking out classified intelligence designed to turn public sentiment toward attacking Cuba”

The dominant perception is not that of independent investigative journalism, but of a narrative-construction operation by state power.

2. “Structural distrust toward the US government” — 26%

The second most common perception shows a high level of erosion of institutional credibility. References to Trump, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, the CIA, and the US military apparatus are associated with terms that express suspicion, rejection, and a perception of manipulation.

“lies”

“gaslighting,” “psychological manipulation,” “deliberate distortion of reality,” or “making people believe a false reality.”

“pretexts”

“bully mentality”

“regime,” in reference to the Trump administration.

Even readers critical of Cuba reject the narrative as manipulative or exaggerated. This reveals a relevant phenomenon: the US information ecosystem is so polarized and worn out that large sectors of the population automatically interpret this type of leak as state propaganda.

3. “Cuba as a country under threat, not a threat” — 22%

This perception completely reverses the logic of the Axios headline. Instead of perceiving Cuba as a potential aggressor, numerous comments consider Cuba as a country under constant threat from the United States.

“They have every right to defend themselves.”

“If the US invades Cuba, it will be offense, not defense.”

“There is NO WAY IN HELL Cuba would offensively attack the U.S.”

The central idea is that any Cuban action would be defensive and reactive in response to decades of US hostility. In this context, the threat is not Cuba, but Washington’s persistent policy of pressure, sanctions, and coercion.

4. “Media preparation for a war” — 12%

Another relevant pattern is the perception that a pretext for future aggression against Cuba is being constructed. The historical references are constant and refer to episodes of fabrication or exaggeration of threats in US foreign policy.

Iraq and the “WMDs”

Vietnam

Iran

Operation Northwoods

“wag the dog,” an expression that refers to the fabrication or exaggeration of an external conflict to divert attention or manipulate public opinion

False flag operations

Many users interpret the drone narrative as a rehash of historical patterns of fabrication of threats:

“Got to justify the pending invasion somehow”

“Lemme guess, they also have WMD’s?”

“Making up BS to start a new war”

“Staging a false flag?”

In this perception, readers do not consider the drone narrative in technical or military terms, but as part of a US historical memory associated with war lies, psychological operations, and media manipulation.

5. “Real fear of a military escalation” — 8%

Although a minority, there is a trend supporting the national security framing. Some users do perceive Cuba as a possible threat or as a space of strategic risk for the United States.

Concern about geographical proximity: “90 miles away.”

Cuba’s association with Iran, Russia, or China.

Fear of asymmetric attacks.

Defense of preventive actions.

However, even within this group, the language reveals more anxiety than solid consensus. The threat is taken up by part of the readership, but it does not completely displace skepticism or suspicion toward the governmental origin of the leak.

Conclusions

The analysis shows that Axios’ narrative operation is able to introduce the topic into the US public conversation, but it has not succeeded in uniformly imposing the narrative of Cuba as a military threat. The article’s social reception is marked by a strong distrust of the outlet, the anonymous intelligence sources, and the US political-military apparatus.

The most significant finding is that the most commonly held perception—”Axios as a state propaganda apparatus,” at 32%—is not directed against Cuba but against the outlet’s credibility. For a significant portion of the audience, the problem is not the supposed threat of drones, but Axios’ role as a possible channel for leaks with vested interests, used for legitimizing a political or military escalation.

The threat narrative activates a historical memory of interventions, false evidence, and media-justified wars. References to Iraq, Vietnam, Operation Northwoods, weapons of mass destruction, and false flag operations show that part of the audience interprets the news within a US tradition of manufacturing consent for war.

The third conclusion is that, for a significant segment of the users, Cuba appears not as an aggressor but as a country facing aggression. This shift is fundamental: Axios tries to position Cuba as a security risk, but critical readers relocate the threat to the US policy of pressure, blockade, sanctions, and possible intervention.

Finally, a fundamental trend is confirmed: the media portrayal of Cuba as a national security threat is resisted by US media users marked by internal polarization, the erosion of institutional credibility, and the memory of previous information manipulation operations.

In this context, each new anonymous leak does not build suspicion about Cuba. Instead, they reactivate suspicions about the mechanisms through which Washington and certain media publicly create enemies.

(Cubadebate)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF