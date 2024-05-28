A recent study carried out by researchers from Cornell University in the United States shows that the amount of microplastics in the Venezuelan population is low.

The people of Paraguay, Pakistan, Syria, and Bolivia have similarly low levels of microplastics in their bodies.

The study analyzed the absorption of microplastics in 109 countries and determined that Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos are the countries whose inhabitants absorb the highest amount of microplastics per month (around 15 grams).

Un problema ambiental y de salud de primer orden: La presencia ubicua de microplásticos. Científicos hallan microplásticos en los testículos humanos y de perros que podrían estar afectando a la reproducción. La investigación mostró correlación entre la alta contaminación con… pic.twitter.com/DKlvZRJOdb — Gabriela Jiménez (@Gabrielasjr) May 26, 2024

Microplastics: environmental and health issue

The information was released by the Venezuelan Minister for Science and Technology Gabriela Jiménez, who noted that microplastics is “a major environmental and health problem.”

In her social media accounts, she pointed out that although studies on the toxicity of these nanoresidues are not yet abundant, it is known that humans ingest between 0.1 and 5 grams of microplastics every day, largely direct ingested through water and food.

Capitalism and industries such as packaging, cosmetics, textiles, and paints significantly contribute to the pollution caused by microplastics. In 2016, microplastic pollution reached 1.3 million metric tons, representing 11% of total ocean plastic pollution. If left unaddressed, microplastic ocean pollution is predicted to reach 3 million metric tons by 2040.

Additionally, another study carried out by scientists from the University of New Mexico concluded that microplastics were found in the testicles of humans and dogs that could be affecting reproduction. Other studies note the role of microplastics in cancer.

The Venezuelan minister explained that various investigations have revealed that microplastics lodge in the intestines, causing the growth of bacteria harmful to the digestive system.

Likewise, she reported that studies have revealed that microplastics have reached the bloodstream.

