Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez celebrated the approval in the first discussion of the Amnesty Law, and called for healing the country from “the intolerance brought by the fascists.”

“Our main endowment is the endowment of Bolivarian consciousness, our consciousness for freedom,” she said. “We must heal Venezuela from the hatred, from the intolerance that extremists and fascists brought to the country. We must heal Venezuela from that hatred that has eaten away at it. For that reason, the force of transformation, the force of the Bolivarian Revolution has once again extended our hand for democratic coexistence, for peace, and for reconciliation.”

She gave this message on Thursday, February 5, during a ceremony to deliver patrol cars to the Peace Quadrants of Bolívar and Guayana Esequiba states.

During the event held at the municipality of Angostura del Orinoco, Bolívar state, she referred to the National Assembly’s approval of the Bill on Amnesty for Democratic Coexistence in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, emphasizing that “reconciliation must be a two-way street. Do not miss this opportunity, we are extending our hand to you, and we hope that with political maturity we can face this new challenge.”

She stated that differences must be overcome through harmonious relationships and democratic coexistence. “The differences are certainly there, but we have a historical project which is the project of Simón Bolívar,” she added.

Toward the end of her speech, she returned to the topic of law. She commented that she was pleased to see the discussions that the National Assembly members held on Thursday regarding the bill, “just as we have asked for, politics with a capital ‘P,’ and most importantly, politics among Venezuelans.”

The people of Venezuela value peace

Referring to the events of January 3, when the US bombed populated areas of Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua, killing over 100 people in the process, and kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, Rodríguez highlighted that after that military aggression, the people of Venezuela value peace and tranquility even more.

“You know what happened on January 3. It was a disproportionate military aggression against the Venezuelan people. So, today more than ever, the people of Venezuela value the sense, the dimension of tranquility and peace,” she stated.

In this context, she praised the work being carried out by Interior Minister Captain Diosdado Cabello, who is traveling throughout the country, working for peace in communal circuits and peace quadrants that help strengthen citizen security and peace.

“Here, at the Orinoco river, which brought so much peace and tranquility to the anguish of our Liberator father, two centuries later, we at the Orinoco must commit ourselves and swear for the peace of Venezuela. We must guarantee the peace of the future for our children, our youth,” she added.

She further added that after the United States abducted President Maduro, the Public Powers of Venezuela did not allow chaos to be imposed by the empire.

The public authorities “did not allow violence to spread in our country,” she noted. “It was the great maturity of the Venezuelan people, but also a great integrity of the Venezuelan Public Powers, the National Assembly, the Supreme Court of Justice, which immediately made a decision in response to the kidnapping of President Maduro, swearing in the acting president.”

Venezuela has a government, and it only obeys the people

Rodríguez emphasized that Venezuela has a national government that works as a single team and that only obeys the people of Venezuela.

“Here, as one single team, I want you to understand, as one single team steering the reins of this country, Venezuela has a government. Here, the people of Venezuela govern, and that is why it is important to consolidate popular power in the communal circuits,” she stated. “Here, there is Judicial, Electoral, Public, Legislative, and Executive Power, and it is the people who command it. Our only authority is the people of Venezuela, whom we obey and to whom we listen.”

Working tirelessly for the freedom of President Maduro and Deputy Cilia Flores

Regarding the situation of President Maduro and National Assembly Deputy and First Lady Cilia Flores, Rodríguez stated, “We have not rested a single day from demanding the freedom of our president and the first lady. It is a cry of our people, and it is also the cry of justice, because they are innocent of any crime.”

(Diario VEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF