The attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, has held a meeting with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan.

Attorney General Saab reported in a Twitter post on Thursday, June 8, details of his meeting with Khan in the Attorney General’s Office where they exchanged “views regarding the achievements in the protection of human rights in Venezuela.”

Saab added that they also talked about the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Venezuelan State and the ICC Prosecutor’s Office.

“We had a meeting in the office of Public Ministry with the prosecutor of the ICC, Karim Khan, where we exchanged views regarding the achievements in the protection of human rights in Venezuela and the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Venezuelan State and the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court,” Saab posted on social media.

Weaponization of human rights

ICC Prosecutor Khan is conducting an investigation into the human rights situation in Venezuela, for which the Venezuelan State has provided all required information and assistance.

However, in April, the Venezuelan government condemned the various irregularities and violations of due process committed by the ICC on the proceedings filed in 2018, related to alleged crimes against humanity, whose alleged victims presented by the body denied having suffered such violations.

A statement from the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Khan reproduced “without consideration the campaigns that seek to weaponize the issue of justice and human rights for political purposes, to the detriment of the seriousness and thoroughness expected from an international organization of such relevance.”

