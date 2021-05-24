Venezuela’s COVID-19 Sunday Brief: 1,293 New Cases, 14 Deaths and 93% Recovery Rate

On Sunday, May 23, Venezuelan Minister for Communication and Information, Freddy Ñáñez, informed that in the last 24 hours 1,293 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Venezuela, of which 1,291 were community transmissions and 2 were imported cases.

Ñáñez informed that the state with the most infections is Zulia, with 299 cases in 16 of its 21 municipalities.

The rest of the infections in the national territory are distributed as follows by states: Yaracuy 238, Lara 174, Miranda 126, Trujillo 52, Sucre 50, Caracas 49, Apure 43, Mérida 40, Carabobo 39, Falcón 39, Cojedes 33, Bolívar 31, Nueva Esparta 26, Portuguesa 19, Monagas 15, Amazonas 13, Delta Amacuro 4 and La Guaira 1.

Regarding imported infections, he specified that one is from Spain and the other one from Ecuador.

In addition, he confirmed the unfortunate death of 14 Venezuelans due to COVID-19: 2 women aged 60 and 85 years and 1 man aged 72 from Sucre; one 56-year-old man and one 79-year-old woman from Miranda; 2 men aged 66 and 67 from Caracas; 2 men of 55 and 94 years from Portuguesa; one 64-year-old woman and one 84-year-old man from Lara; one 62-year-old man from Cojedes; one 77-year-old woman from Nueva Esparta; and one 69-year-old man from Yaracuy.

Venezuela reached a total of 223,345 confirmed cases, of which 206,921 people have recovered, representing a recovery rate of 93%. At present 13,911 cases remain active. Of them, 13,401 are being treated in the public health system and 510 in private clinics, the minister reported. The total number of deceased in the country is 2,513.

