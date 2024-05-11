Venezuelan Minister of Defense Major General Vladimir Padrino López applauded the Bolivarian National Armed Force for deploying its fleet of fighter planes to prevent any attempt of violation of Venezuelan sovereignty by the United States Southern Command that was conducting overflights in neighboring Guyana.

“Yesterday the US Southern Command, deployed in the Caribbean with a group of aircraft carriers, announced that fighter jets were going to fly over Georgetown. In just one hour we had an organized deployment of air patrols with Sukhoi, F-16 and K-8 aircrafts in response,” the minister highlighted on Friday, May 10, adding that this rapid action proved that Venezuela has virtuous armed forces.

He made these comments during his participation in an event commemorating the 214th anniversary of the founding of the Defense Ministry.

On Thursday, Minister Padrino López had condemned the deployment of US F-18 aircraft in Georgetown and its surroundings that was done “in collaboration and with approval of the government of Guyana,” and had emphasized that the Integral Aerospace Defense System of Venezuela will remain activated in response.

At the event on Friday, Padrino López reported that more than 90% of the people who attended the FANB’s program of comprehensive medical attention have received their required treatment. He added that the majority of the people who have been attended to were civilians, and only 10% were military personnel.

He also highlighted the patriotism of the FANB personnel who, through their selfless service every day, guarantee the peace and security of the country and the operability of the weapons systems in spite of the criminal blockade.

