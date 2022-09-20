The foreign minister of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, arrived in New York City, USA, on Monday, to participate in the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).
The information was released by the Foreign Ministry through a press release, in which it shared that the minister, in addition to participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, will attend to his packed agenda, which includes bilateral meetings with representatives of other countries and multilateral agencies.
Upon his arrival in New York City, Foreign Minister Faría wrote on his Twitter account that “with the backpack of Chávez and the strength of the Venezuelan people, we arrived in New York to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.”
“We will raise our voices so that the reality of Venezuela is heard,” added Faría.
Later, on Monday morning, the foreign minister reported that he began his participation in the UN sessions in the company of representatives of Latin American States, the Development Bank of Latin America, and the Association of Caribbean States.
Summit on Education and Sustainable Development
On behalf of the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela, Foreign Minister Faría also plans to participate in various activities on international issues, such as the Summit on Education and Sustainable Development, through the UN 2030 Agenda.
This Monday, Faría will join the debates and will hold important meetings to strengthen diplomatic relations and cooperation with Venezuela.
UN General Assembly
Since last September 13, activities and meetings have been held as part of the Assembly program, while the general debate will be held from September 20–24.
The UN General Assembly is made up of 193 member states, and is a forum in which the different countries deliberate on the full range of international issues covered by the organization’s Charter.
