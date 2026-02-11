Ernesto Villegas, Minister of Culture and coordinator of the Program for Coexistence and Peace, called on the different sectors of the country, including the opposition and Chavismo, to listen to each other and understand each other’s experiences within the framework of the polarization and conflict that have been experienced in recent years, in the context of the meetings for the proposed Amnesty Law.

On the program “A Pulso” on Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), hosted by journalist Julio Riobó, Villegas stated: “So many years of polarization have generated entropy,” which he compared to “bubbles, in which one part of the country has been relating only to its own, nurturing a narrative that does not consider the narrative of another bubble.”

“In recounting what we have experienced in recent years, we have perhaps not been broad enough to incorporate the perspective of others, and we have constructed narratives that have been completely antagonistic. Going forward, we must try to make an effort to broaden our perspective and ensure that our narratives include what has happened to others,” Villegas explained.

For example, he commented on how, in a recent meeting that included people from opposing groups, such as Giseth Cabrera (a journalist from VTV) and the former president of Fedecámaras, Ricardo Cussano, the latter was moved by Giseth Cabrera’s account of how she and her son experienced the bombing in Ciudad Tiuna on January 3rd, because he really did not know the harsh experiences of the inhabitants of the sector.

“That account didn’t fit into the narrative Cussano had heard,” Villegas explained. “He told me, ‘What I’m thinking is, how am I going to tell this to my family?’ Opposition groups don’t consider the other side’s perspective, and we must also be self-critical and acknowledge that we haven’t considered the plight of those deprived of their freedom either.”

The minister proposed a “peace regularization treaty” among Venezuelans. “Our country deserves it.”

Being open to the pain of those who have been deprived of liberty

Villegas called for an end to expressions that disregard the stories of our fellow human beings, “because this implies, in some way, insensitivity to the pain of others.”

“We must open ourselves to the pain of our fellow citizens who have also had to go through these experiences, and I’m not just referring to those who have been deprived of their freedom, but also to their families. We must open our hearts to all these tragic stories and keep them in mind, because we have lived them and continue to live them.”

He indicated that fellow Chavistas have been imprisoned and have suffered, and continue to suffer, from these circumstances, to which we must be sensitive. “Personally, and I know that the acting President shares a similar sentiment: We are not friends of prison. Deprivation of liberty is a terrible thing… freedom is also sacred.”

They followed political leaders in inappropriate behavior

Journalist Riobó asked if there was any possibility of granting benefits to those who committed violent acts, such as the murder of Orlando Figuera, who was burned alive during the guarimbas, or violent protests, of 2017. Villegas responded that the individual responsible for Figuera’s death is wanted by Venezuela and is currently under protection in Spain, and that his extradition to Venezuela is being requested so he can be tried and held accountable. He emphasized that the Amnesty Law will not benefit anyone who has committed intentional homicide.

“I’m referring to other men and women who, lacking that kind of responsibility, often followed their leaders in attitudes and behaviors that unfortunately led them to where they are, but they don’t have that level of responsibility. They aren’t even the bosses.”

He indicated that some people are arrested without significant responsibility for violent acts and “end up paying the price for others. They deserve consideration. Of course, there has to be remorse and repentance. You’re not going to be lenient with someone who goes out with a grenade or a knife to kill you. There has to be a balance. It’s like a dance: there has to be a harmony between those who benefit from such a measure and those who grant it.”

“It’s not just about making demands. There are factors that are presented in a demanding tone with a lot of requirements, but one is left waiting for some word of correction.”

“We cannot say that we have nothing to rectify,” the minister emphasized. “I believe that no one in this country can say they are exempt from making corrections in this regard. Let’s see where we can rectify things. I would say: rectify everything that needs rectifying, in order to achieve a climate of peace and democratic coexistence in Venezuela, which does not mean impunity” for serious crimes such as intentional homicide, drug trafficking, or corruption.

Mistakes have been made

When asked if mistakes had been made in the arrest of people, Villegas replied: “Of course, brother. How can anyone believe that no mistakes were made when arresting someone?”

Journalist Julio Riobó pressed Villegas on whether people were being held who shouldn’t be, to which Villegas replied: “Absolutely. I assure you. Statistically speaking. If neurosurgeons make mistakes, wouldn’t a justice system composed of countless people also make them? Whether by mistake or not, it’s also due to a political necessity to give Venezuela a chance to live in peace.” He noted that some people were detained because their arrest was related to illegal conduct, but today they are in a position to accept an amnesty that would entail redress for their actions.

“It’s not as some say, that everyone who is deprived of their liberty is absolutely innocent, because that’s not true. And it’s not a carte blanche for repeating illegal activities either.”

Don’t go out with ‘the hatchet of war’

He asked those who benefit from the Amnesty Law to commit to building a Venezuela of peace and coexistence, not to go out “with the hatchet of war, nor to dynamite the process from which they have benefited, nor to kill in the cradle the baby of this amnesty, which has not even been approved.”

He indicated that he has met with several non-governmental organizations (NGOs). “We greeted Provea at the Commission headed by Jorge Arreaza,” although he couldn’t stay because he had another meeting. He also met with Foro Cívico and Javier Tarazona, with relatives of detainees, and with people who had been released from prison. They are also seeking to meet with media outlets, journalists, and influencers.

“We hope to continue doing so within a framework of respect.” He said that “there has been a lot of demand for the State to rectify the situation,” but asked that there also be a spirit of rectification among those participating in these meetings. He noted that these people should be listened to with respect, hoping that they, in turn, will express respect for their interlocutor.

Regarding the accusations that certain NGOs charge people or commit irregularities, he indicated that it will be up to the authorities to determine that, and that their role is different.

Amnesty is different from pardon

He also explained that amnesties are based on a list of facts, not names. Lawyers must go to the appropriate courts, and those convicted for participating in such acts are granted amnesty. This is different from pardons, which are personal, as was the case with the pardons granted by then-President Rafael Caldera to those involved in the events of February 4, 1992.

He indicated that they are working on a multidimensional approach to peace. They met with Fedecámaras, which currently has a constructive position, offering proposals and positions to contribute to political and economic peace.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH