The Secretary General of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, announced that preparations for the National Popular Consultation on March 8, 2026 are progressing with resounding success.

During a press conference held by the ruling party on Monday, Cabello reported that over 90% of the community projects have been uploaded to the official platform, totaling more than 32,000 proposals originating directly from the grassroots.

He also highlighted that this process follows the instructions of the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, who maintains an active territorial supervision agenda to ensure compliance with the goals of communal self-government set for this first quarter of the year.

The People’s Power mobilized in assemblies

Furthermore, he emphasized that the number of projects is the result of a massive nationwide effort, where the people have held assemblies to define their priorities. This exercise in participatory democracy aims to allow communities to choose, through direct voting, the projects that will be financed by the State.

According to Cabello, the popular organization has once again demonstrated its management capacity by meeting the technical deadlines for submitting solutions in the areas of public services, health, and education within their respective territories.

“The people have done what they always do: carrying out the projects, holding the assemblies… there are already more than 32,000 heading towards the Popular Consultation,” he emphasized.

(Venezuela News)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JB/SH