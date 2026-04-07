On Monday, the secretary general of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, called attention to a march planned for next Thursday, April 9, “in recognition of the 20 years of the Law of Communal Councils,” as well as to reaffirm the defense of the Bolivarian Revolution and for peace in Venezuela.

“On April 9, it will be 20 years since the Organic Law of Communal Councils—this is no small matter,” Cabello stated at a press conference. “That is why, on this day, we will take to the streets in recognition and celebration.”

The party’s secretary general highlighted that the mobilization also aims to vindicate participatory and protagonistic democracy based on what is established in the Venezuelan Constitution, principles set out in the Law of Communal Councils.

He also stressed that the gathering will serve to support the popular struggle that has emerged following the consolidation of that law, given that opposition sectors have called for its annulment.

“Why? What is the fear?” Asked Cabello. “Fear that the people are organized, that the people know how to exercise and actually exercise the rights they have enshrined in this Constitution in an organized, united way. That is what opposition sectors do not like.”

The secretary general specified that the mobilization will take place across the entire country.

The Venezuelan government enacted the Law of Communal Councils in April 2006, empowering citizens to organize neighborhood councils that initiate and oversee community development policies and projects and thereby promoting popular participation.

Eight months after the law’s approval in 2006, more than 16,000 councils had already been formed nationwide, and 12,000 of them had received funding for community projects, totaling US one billion dollars. In addition, the councils established nearly 300 communal banks, which received US 70 million dollars for microcredit. By March 2007, 19,500 councils had been registered.

The Law of Communal Councils was last reaffirmed and updated in November 2009, consolidating its role in Venezuela’s structure of popular participation.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL