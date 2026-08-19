Capital District Head of Government Nahum Fernández inspecting damage caused by a 4.0 earthquake reported in Caracas, Venezuela, on August 18, 2026. Photo: IG/@nahumjfernandez.

Capital District Head of Government Nahum Fernández inspecting damage caused by a 4.0 earthquake reported in Caracas, Venezuela, on August 18, 2026. Photo: IG/@nahumjfernandez.