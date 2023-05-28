The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has met with the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Motley, to discuss cooperation with the Caribbean island nation.

On Friday, May 26, Venezuelan Vice President Rodríguez, accompanied by Foreign Minister Yván Gil, traveled to Barbados to meet with Prime Minister Motley.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported on social media that “Foreign Minister Yván Gil and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez hold a working meeting with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Motley, to strengthen cooperative ties with the Caribbean nation and discuss agreements on economic, social, and cultural matters.”

Canciller @yvangil acompaña a la Vicepresidenta @delcyrodriguezv durante reunión de trabajo con la Primera Ministra de Barbados @miaamormottley para estrechar lazos de cooperación con la nación caribeña y avanzar en la discusión de acuerdos en materia económica, social y cultural pic.twitter.com/yS2effj7qI — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) May 26, 2023

The Barbadian prime minister welcomed the delegation and reported that agreements in the fields of energy, agriculture, and air transport were discussed in the meeting.

#Hoy Sostuvimos conversaciones del ámbito petrolero con el Sr. Aquinas Clarke, encargado de Negocios y Jefe de Misión de la @EmbBarVen junto a Lisa Cummins, Senadora y ministra de Energía y Negocios del país insular (vía #online).@NicolasMaduro@delcyrodriguezv pic.twitter.com/4yYqVY1I9u — Rafael Tellechea (@TellecheaRuiz) May 26, 2023

On the same day, Venezuelan Oil Minister Rafael Tellechea held a meeting with Aquinas Clarke, chargé d’affaires and head of mission of the Embassy of Barbados in Venezuela. The meeting was attended online by Lisa Cummins, Barbadian senator and Minister of Energy and Business.

