Lessons From The 2022 National Strike In Ecuador will be a public webinar in English and Spanish on the Indigenous-led protests in Ecuador this past June.

The webinar will be Thursday, August 25 at 8:00 PM (EST)

For 18 days in June, the people of Ecuador, led by the Indigenous and poorest, fought austerity to a halt. Tens of thousands barricaded highways, paralyzed the capital and much of the nation. Eight people were killed and hundreds injured by police. Led by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), poor and working people won major economic and political concessions, and other demands are in negotiation.

This webinar will present the voices of Indigenous leaders and grassroots activists that participated in these historic protests.

Floresimo Simbaña of Conaie Comunicacion will present an overall analysis of the protests, what happened, what was achieved, and what comes next. Simbaña is a top leader of CONAIE and is a well known and respected analyst and author.

To register: https://act.dsausa.org/signup/2022-national-protest-in-ecuador

Kasha Rojas, Toa Tituaña, Miguel Guaichico are local leaders. They will speak about the basic practicalities of organizing support, turnout, and logistics for the national strike (known in Ecuador as El Paro), marching to Quito, protesting within Quito, and facing violent government repression.

The webinar will also feature dramatic images from the protests.

This webinar is jointly organized by the DSA International Committee and Code Pink.

