 West Refuses To Condemn Slavery in UN General Assembly Vote – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 28, 2026
UN General Assembly vote condemning the transatlantic slave trade as the "gravest crime against humanity," March 25, 2026. Photo: Geopolitical Economy Report.

UN General Assembly vote condemning the transatlantic slave trade as the "gravest crime against humanity," March 25, 2026. Photo: Geopolitical Economy Report.