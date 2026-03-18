By Misión Verdad – Mar 16, 2026

The formation of the “Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition” (ACCC), also known as “Shield of the Americas,” was officially announced on March 7 in Doral, Florida (United States) by the Trump administration. It is a strategic link within a doctrine of hemispheric domination explicitly outlined in the 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS 2025) and the 2026 National Defense Strategy (NDS 2026).

A Politico analysis asserts that both documents redirect US military spending toward “world war” preparations, where absolute control of the Western Hemisphere is a prerequisite. As a progression, this coalition operates as a mechanism for geopolitical containment, securing resources, and deepening a transactional order that aligns the sovereignty of Latin American states with Washington’s interests.

Context of the initiative

The initiative emerges amid regional tension, just two months after the military attack carried out by the United States against Venezuela on January 3, an operation that Trump himself confirmed as part of an escalation against the Venezuelan government based on the excuse of the alleged Cartel of the Suns, an organization that was later considered a “patronage system” and not a real group.

This context of direct aggression is intertwined with a documented pattern of electoral interference in Latin America during the 2025-2026 cycle, where the White House has conditioned economic and diplomatic support in favor of friendly candidates, as happened in the Argentine legislative elections at the end of 2025, or in processes such as those in Bolivia and Chile.

The inaugural summit of the Shield of the Americas brought together leaders aligned with Washington—including Javier Milei (Argentina), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), Nayib Bukele (El Salvador), and José Raúl Mulino (Panama)—to formalize the coalition. However, the founding document, issued by presidential proclamation, goes beyond anti-drug rhetoric by explicitly establishing the objective to “keep external threats at bay, including malign foreign influences from outside the Western Hemisphere,” a phrase that replicates the Pentagon’s 2026 National Defense Strategy’s first Line of Effort.

The countries in the region that integrate into this architecture accept, de facto, a “functional sovereignty” in which self-determination is ceded in exchange for protection, financing or political legitimacy, while the States that resist are exposed to unilateral coercive measures.

The war on drugs as a bridge (and excuse) towards militarization

The anti-drug discourse has historically served as a legitimizing narrative for interventions that extend beyond the realm of organized crime. The designation of Latin American cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations”—a measure implemented by Trump in his first months in office—legally enables extraterritorial military operations, asset freezes, and transnational surveillance without judicial counterweights. This fusion of the “war on drugs” and the “war on terror” transforms sovereign territories into geostrategic spheres of action where the US military presence becomes normalized under the pretext of security.

Military cooperation stems from a strategic selectivity that rewards political loyalty with access to intelligence capabilities previously unavailable to the region. This leaves non-aligned nations technologically isolated and vulnerable to multiple factors, particularly to organized crime, incentivizing them to desperately seek integration into the system.

The contradiction in the discourse is evident in cases such as that of Ecuador, whose president Daniel Noboa has received military and intelligence support from Washington while his family company, Noboa Trading Co., has been linked by international journalistic investigations to the transport of cocaine to Europe in banana containers.

An investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) documented how, between 2020 and 2021, at least three shipments containing nearly 700 kilograms of cocaine that were shipped in containers from this company, without affecting bilateral security cooperation. This double standard reinforces the argument that anti-drug rhetoric is applied selectively, based on geopolitical expediency rather than effectiveness in combating drug trafficking.

Furthermore, the Noboa government has failed to reduce crime rates and continues to lose popularity, so it proceeded to outlaw the main political opposition, which demonstrates that the Shield protects not democracy but loyalty to the Washington scheme.

In 2025, Trump called for a vote for Nasry Asfura of the National Party, to which former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández belongs; Hernández was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2024 for drug trafficking by a New York court. The conservative candidate held a slight lead over his rival, Salvador Nasralla, of the Liberal Party, amid serious allegations of fraud, to the point that the country’s Attorney General’s Office proposed investigating whether the presidential elections had been hacked.

Strategic resources, logistics corridors and hegemony

Behind the architecture of the Shield of the Americas lie concrete interests linked to the control of strategic resources and logistical corridors. The National Security Strategy 2025 explicitly identifies the need to “eliminate the Chinese presence in strategic sectors,” with an emphasis on ports, strategic minerals, and digital infrastructure. The “Lithium Triangle” (Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile) holds more than 50% of the world’s reserves of this mineral, which is critical for the energy transition, and all three countries are among the participants in the coalition led by Washington.

Control of maritime and land routes is another key focus. The 2026 National Defense Strategy prioritizes securing the Panama Canal, the Gulf of Mexico—renamed the Gulf of America by Trump—and the Antarctic routes accessible from Ushuaia, where US delegations have made unannounced visits that have generated speculation about possible joint naval bases.

Based on the intentional fusion of two failed wars, the “War on Drugs” and the “War on Terror,” any social movement or government that opposes extractivism could be labeled as a “hybrid threat,” a designation that would legitimize the deployment of special forces under the umbrella of the NSS 2025.

Transactional logic is manifested in agreements where countries like Argentina or Ecuador receive intelligence support or financing in exchange for aligning their foreign policies with Washington, while simultaneously facing trade tariffs or immigration restrictions that demonstrate the asymmetry of the relationship.

This coercive-transactional model of order does not seek regional integration but rather functional fragmentation: allies subordinated in key geostrategic positions, neutral states pressured through selective sanctions, and adversaries subjected to military and economic encirclement. As economist Jeffrey Sachs warned regarding the escalation against Venezuela: “This is not about fighting cartels but a long-standing operation to regain hemispheric control.”

The price of the “shield” is the definitive annulment of national autonomy in favor of a hegemony that is projected as perpetual, but which requires constant militarization to sustain itself. Under this scheme, sovereignty ceases to be an inviolable principle and becomes a negotiable variable.

The Shield of the Americas operates as an instrument for projecting power in a hemisphere that Washington insists on considering its “backyard.” The question that remains open for the region is whether alternatives will be built based on horizontal cooperation and unrestricted respect for self-determination.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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