 What Lies Behind the Shield of the Americas – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 18, 2026
Leaders pose for a group photo at the Shield of the Americas summit on March 7, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Photo: White House/Daniel Torok.

Leaders pose for a group photo at the Shield of the Americas summit on March 7, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Photo: White House/Daniel Torok.