November 7, 2022
Senegalese Armed Forces soldiers attack an objective at a live fire range near Thies, Senegal, February 11, 2015. With the Trump administration escalating its wars in Africa and the Middle East, there’s every reason to believe the US military’s footprint on the continent will continue to evolve, expand and enlarge in the years ahead. Photo: US Army Africa.

Senegalese Armed Forces soldiers attack an objective at a live fire range near Thies, Senegal, February 11, 2015. With the Trump administration escalating its wars in Africa and the Middle East, there’s every reason to believe the US military’s footprint on the continent will continue to evolve, expand and enlarge in the years ahead. Photo: US Army Africa.