Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, accusing him of leaking details of the private meeting between the two, which took place as part of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

In a video circulating on social networks, one can see the moment at which Xi, through a translator, reproaches the Canadian Prime Minister: “Everything we discussed was leaked to the newspapers. That is not appropriate and that is not the the way our conversation was carried out,” Xi said. “If there is sincerity, we can communicate with each other in a respectful manner; otherwise, it will be difficult to predict the outcome.”

Moments later, Trudeau interrupted his interlocutor and stated: “In Canada, we believe in free, open, and frank dialogue, and that is what we will continue to have… We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things we disagree on.”

Xi was not satisfied with this response, retorting that “conditions should be created” first.

Both leaders met on Tuesday in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit. According to a Canadian government source, quoted by Reuters, Trudeau raised “serious concerns” about alleged Chinese interference in Canada’s internal affairs.

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

