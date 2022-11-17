November 17, 2022
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. Adam Scotti/Canadian Prime Minister's Office.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. Adam Scotti/Canadian Prime Minister's Office.