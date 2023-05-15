May 14, 2023
Local residents make their way through a seriously damaged road following heavy rains that caused floods and landslides, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 14 2022. Photo: Reuters/Justin Makangara/Referential photo.

Local residents make their way through a seriously damaged road following heavy rains that caused floods and landslides, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 14 2022. Photo: Reuters/Justin Makangara/Referential photo.